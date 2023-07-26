Larry L. “Gambler” Fishell, 81

ST. PAUL – Larry L. “Gambler” Fishell, 81, formerly of St. Paul, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, Nebraska. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Interment will be at the O’Connor Cemetery in Greeley, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard.

Larry was born in Clearmont, Missouri, to Lawrence Fishell and Doris Benthein Fishell. His mother remarried and John Grudle became a stepfather to Larry.

He received his education in Missouri and Nebraska, graduating from High School in Hopkins, Missouri. Larry married Connie Harvey on March 4, 1966, in Omaha.

Larry was a trucker his entire life. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards, gambling and he was an avid bowler, throwing a perfect 300 game. He also loved Husker football and Royals baseball.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons and daughter-in-law, Richard and Mary Pat Fishell of St. Paul, and Terry Fishell of Hastings; a daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Jason Logue of Aurora; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Debra and Al Zobel of Ashland, and Marty and Gary Midberry of Central City; and two sisters-in-law, Vicki Harvey of Greeley and Patti Harvey of Lincoln.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Connie; four brothers, Larry Harvey, Dennis Harvey, John Harvey, and Tom Harvey; and a sister and brother-in-law, Lou Ann and Jerry Haase.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com