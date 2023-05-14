Larry L. Peters, 79

LOUP CITY — Larry L. Peters, 79, of Loup City, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at St. Josaphat’s with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7.

Memorials are suggested to the Peters family for later designation.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences for the Peters family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

Larry was born to Louie and Monica (Skibinski) Peters on June 15, 1943, at Loup City. He grew up and attended school in Loup City and Valparaiso. After school he went to work in the construction field, mainly doing land leveling and road construction, most recently working for Werner Construction.

He married Toni (Oltman) on September 10, 1966, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. They lived in Loup City where they enjoyed 57 years together.

Larry lived life to the fullest, a life that most thought would have put him in the grave decades earlier. He enjoyed watching football and placing bets on the games with his bookie, Spike, playing keno wherever he could and scratching off crossword tickets, always looking for that big winner.

Most of all he enjoyed going to Fonner Park with his son to bet on the ponies. After he retired, he enjoyed going to his grandkids ball games and sitting out on the deck feeding the squirrels and birds. One day he found a baby squirrel on the deck which he took in and named Darrel. They spent a lot of time together, even after Darrel moved back outside, he would still come back to see Larry.

Larry leaves behind a lifetime of memories and stories, some of which can’t be repeated.

Larry will be sorely missed and is survived by his wife, Toni of Loup City; daughters, Kelly (John) Gorecki of Ravenna; Jenny (Scott) Ulrich of Ord and Becky (Brett) Lambrecht of Loup City; son, Scott (Jennifer) Peters of Grand Island; brothers, Jim (Carol) Peters of Lincoln; Tom (Donna) Peters of Loup City; Bob (Pam) Peters of Litchfield; grandchildren, Christine (Jeremy) Ferguson, Jessica Gorecki (Chance Mues), Nathan Gorecki, Abby Gorecki, Brock (Jaci) Bandur, Blake Bandur, Cole (Alexa) Lambrecht, Reilly (London) Lambrecht, Peyton (Mariah) Lambrecht, Sutton Lambrecht, and Destiny Oakley; and his great-grandchildren, Faith Ferguson, Shaelee Bandur, Madden, Harbor, Reagan and Mila Lambrecht.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Joseph; a sister, Elaine Krzycki; a brother-in-law, Larry Krzycki; and his father and mother-in-law, Edward and Martha Oltman.