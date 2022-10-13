Larry Niemoth, 78

WOOD RIVER — Larry Gene Niemoth, 78, of Wood River, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the First Baptist Church in Cairo. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

Larry was born July 23, 1944, at Grand Island to Irvin and Evelyn (Vogel) Niemoth. He grew up in Grand Island and Chicago, receiving his education in Grand Island and Chicago Public Schools.

Larry married Sharon L. Willard on Sept. 5, 1964, at Chicago, Ill. They made their home in Chicago where Larry worked for Illinois Tool Works. They also lived in Solway, Minn. where Larry farmed until a farm accident forced him to quit. They moved to Wood River in 1976, and Larry worked as a greeter at Wal-Mart for 22 years until his retirement.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cairo.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Niemoth of Wood River; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Patty (Young) Niemoth of Harvard, Chris Niemoth of Grand Island, and Roy and Terri (Tharp) Niemoth of Grand Island; two daughters and son-in-law, Deborah Niemoth of Wood River and Lynn and Thad Fischer of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Steve Irvin Niemoth of Oregon; three sisters, Jolene Valley of Benson, Minn., Tammy McCarthy of Mound, Minn., and Laura Johnson of Murdoch, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dwayne A. Niemoth and Fred Edward Niemoth; and one sister, Judy M. (Niemoth) Willard.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com