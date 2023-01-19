Larry Palacz, 72

Larry D. Palacz, 72, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrant will be the Rev. Tom Ryan.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the rosary beginning at 6 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Larry was born on Sept. 20, 1950 in St. Paul, son of Leonard and Verna (Young) Palacz. He attended Boleus Public Schools until the 10th grade when Boleus and Cairo combined into Centura. He graduated from Centura High School in 1969. Larry continued his education and attended a year of college in Kearney.

On May 22, 1971, he was united in marriage to Jacque Wicht. The couple was blessed with daughter, Katie.

Larry was employed at the Nebraska Veteran's Home for over 38 years. He began as an orderly and when he retired, he was in the social service department.

He was a gifted artist. Larry enjoyed gardening and the beauty of the outdoors. Even when his health didn't allow him to do all the things he loved to, he still made a point to be a part family events and trips to the park or zoo with his grandchildren or nieces and nephews. His family will miss his loving sarcasm and advice.

He is survived by his wife, Jacque; daughter, Katie (Andy) Cordes of Kewaskum, Wis; grandchildren, Laila and Ethan Cordes; brother, Edward Palacz of Kansas; sisters, Loretta Fries of Cairo and Lori Gutierrez of Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents.