Larry Palacz, 72

Larry D. Palacz, 72, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the rosary beginning at 6 p.m.

Mass of Christians Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrant will be the Rev. Tom Ryan.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.