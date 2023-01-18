 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry Palacz

Larry Palacz, 72

Larry D. Palacz, 72, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the rosary beginning at 6 p.m.

Mass of Christians Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrant will be the Rev. Tom Ryan.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.

