Larry Pfeiffer, 90

BURWELL — Larry E. Pfeiffer, 90, of Burwell, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, surrounded by his family at Country House in Kearney.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Pastor Serene Samuel will officiate. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the Kearney Cemetery, KearneY. Pastor Dennis Davenport will officiate. Military Honors will be presented by the Nebraska Military Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Memorials are suggested to the Burwell United Methodist Church or the Larry E. Pfeiffer Scholarship Fund. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Eldon Pfeiffer was born May 21, 1932, on the family farm north of Amherst, to James M. and Hilda (Jones) Pfeiffer. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Amherst High School.

Larry served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Following the service he attended Kearney State College and received a Bachelor of Education Degree. Larry began his career in education at Brewster, where he taught for two years.

While in Brewster, Larry met the love of his life, Thelma L. Keller. The couple was united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1960, at Broken Bow. To this union four children were born. Larry and Thelma were together until her passing in 2007.

Larry continued his career at Haigler, where he taught school and also earned a Master's Degree in Administration from the University of Northern Colorado. In 1971, the family settled in Burwell. Larry was the Principal of Burwell High School until his retirement in 1994.

Larry was a member of United Methodist Church in Burwell, VFW, life member of the Nebraska State Education Association, shareholder of the Green Bay Packers, and Calamus Golf Course.

He enjoyed golfing and caring for his yard and garden. Larry loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandkids, nieces and nephews. He loved telling a good story and everyone had a nickname!

Survivors include his four loving children and their spouses, Jim and Sally Pfeiffer of Friend, Curt and Marilyn Pfeiffer of Crownsville, Md., Kent and Rebecca Pfeiffer of Beatrice, and Stacey and Bill Klimek of Loup City; eleven grandchildren, Morgan Pfeiffer, Logan (Claire) Pfeiffer, Daniel Roffee, Andrew (Alexandra) Roffee, Rebecca, Olivia and Wyatt Pfeiffer, Kristin Klimek, Ryan (Tina) Klimek, Jordan (Rachel) Klimek, and Keaton (fiancé, Kenzie) Klimek; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee and Darlene Pfeiffer of Kearney, and Robert and Alice Pfeiffer of Little Rock, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Thelma; two brothers, Quentin and Eugene Pfeiffer; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Gladys and Dale Riessland and Colleen O. Pfeiffer.