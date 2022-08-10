Larry Pfeiffer, 90

BURWELL — Larry E. Pfeiffer, 90, of Burwell, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, surround by his family at the Country House in Kearney.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Pastor Serene Samual will officiate. Interment and Military Honors will be in the Kearney Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Pastor Dennis Davenport will officiate.

Visitation will be FROM 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Memorials are suggested to the Burwell United Methodist Church or the Larry E. Pfeiffer Scholarship Fund.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.