Larry Prowett

CUSHING — Larry J. Prowett, 84, of Cushing, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer. Dave Brehm will offer words of comfort. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Larry was born on June 10, 1938, in Palmer to Wyland and Viola (Fechtner) Prowett. He was raised in Palmer and graduated from Palmer Public School in 1955. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1967.

Larry was united in marriage to Gloria Hobbs on April 3, 1965, in Palmer. Together they raised six children as well as being foster parents since 1969. Their love for children was inevitable, and Larry truly meant it when he said, “no child should have to live a detrimental life.” He was a member of the Palmer American Legion Club, Disabled Veterans for life, and the Fleet Reserve Association.

He ran his own company, L. Prowett Excavating, for more than 30 years. He also laid pipe in water lines, as well as many other odd jobs throughout his life. He even taught his grandkids how to run heavy equipment and woodworking. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gloria; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Larry Jr. and Janet Prowett of Cushing, and A.J Prowett of St. Paul; two daughters and a son-in-law, Cindy Flores of Grand Island, and Dawn and Keith Kreider of St. Paul; a brother, Bill Shinn of California; five sisters, Darlene Drouoillard of Montana, Shirley Davis and Geri Sherrill of California, Besse Garner of Colorado, and Teddy Jo Goodwin of Washington; and six granddaughters, six grandsons and 18 great-grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mary Lou Ware; and one brother.

