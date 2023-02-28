Larry Seim, 79

GILTNER — Larry Seim, 79, of Giltner, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at CHI Health-St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Giltner Community Center. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Larry Alvin Seim, son of Alvin and Helen (Riss) Seim, was born at Grand Island on March 27, 1943, and passed away at Grand Island on Feb. 19, 2023, at the age of 79.

He grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School.

On Nov. 11, 1962, he was united in marriage to Marsha Sue Omel. They had four children, Shawn, Shannon, Kimberly and Kerri. Larry farmed and drove truck most of his career. More importantly he was a dedicated father and husband. He quietly made sure everyone in his family was taken care of and supported. He sacrificed for everyone around him and took care of Marsha through a long illness until she passed away on Dec. 6, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Shawn N. (Kate) Seim of Rochester, Mass., and Shannon R. (Susan) Seim of Chesterfield, Va; two daughters, Kimberly Seim of Giltner and Kerri (Travis) Walker of Goshen, Ind; brother, Jim (Sandy) Seim of Grand Island; and two sisters, Janet (Jim) Perry of Georgetown Texas, and Lynn Tustin of Omaha; brother-in-law, Skeeter Omel of Giltner; sister-in-law, Gloria Graham of Carlisle, Iowa. He also had 11 grandchildren, Brandon Pierce of Grand Island, Jammie Gaskill of Manhattan, Kan., Michele Seim of Oconto, Jordan (Orell Bauman) Seim of New Bedford, Mass., Joshua Seim of Canton, Mass., Drew Estes of Dallas, Texas, Brooke Seim of Rochester, Mass., Chelsea Seim of Chesterfield, Va., Chandler Seim of Chesterfield, Va., Elizabeth Walker of Goshen, Ind., and Jacob Walker of Goshen, Ind; three great-grandchildren, Bryson Cox, Blake Cox and Aliyah Cox of Chesterfield, Va. and other relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother-in-law, Rudy Graham; and sister-in-law, Kay Omel.