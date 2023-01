Lawrence ‘Larry' Varnes, 77

Lawrence ‘Larry' B. Varnes, 77, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Denton, Texas.

All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at giallfaiths.com. More information to follow.