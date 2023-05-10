Larry Wayne Dillon

Larry Wayne Dillon, 87, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Primrose Retirement Community.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Father Marty Egging will officiate.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Blessed Sacrament, with a vigil service starting at 7 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Larry was born on July 4, 1935, in Buda (just outside of Kearney), to Lawrence and Angela (Miller) Dillon. He was raised and received his education in Silver Creek, graduating from Silver Creek High School in 1954. He received his teaching degree from the University of Nebraska.

On June 21, 1958, he was united in marriage to Margaret Moeller in Kenesaw. Five children were blessed into this union. The family made its home in Salem and Boelus where he taught and coached before moving to Grand Island. He taught in Phillips, and then began teaching boys’ physical education at Walnut Junior High. He also coached football, wrestling and track throughout his teaching career. He retired in 1996.

Larry was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the Platt Deutsche. He enjoyed Husker football, refereeing, playing cards, going for walks, traveling, wintering in South Padre, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kelly Lesiak of Fullerton and Karey (Keith) Killion of Grand Island; three sons, Dan of Billerica, Massachusetts, Wayne (Dorothy) of Altamonte Springs, Florida, and Jeff (Laurie) of Olathe, Kansas; his brother Mike (Donna) Dillon of Lincoln, and sister Cathy (Doug) Lamberty of North Platte. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Maggie, Makenzie, Kyle, Dani, Cole, Casey (Jenna), Kirby (Molly), Amanda (Josh), Falyn, Kylie, Jake and Matthew; great grandchildren, Maddux, Beckett, Coby, Addie, Emmie, Fletcher and Thayn.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Margaret; his parents; a son-in-law, Kenny Lesiak; a sister, Gloria Piper; and brother, Roger “Butch” Dillon; and his stepmother, Judy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

