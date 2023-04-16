David Lawrence “Dave” Larson, 88\\

David Lawrence “Dave” Larson, 88, of Grand Island, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Services and a celebration of Dave’s life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors rendered by U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Dave was born July 14, 1934, at Broken Bow, the son of John Larson Sr. and Louis (Monteyena) Larson. He grew up in Broken Bow and Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1952. On April 14, 1955, he married Terry Lou Meves.

On April 9, 1957, Dave entered the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on April 8, 1959. Following Dave’s discharge, the couple returned to Grand Island where they owned and operated National Auto Parts.

Survivors include a grandson, Sean Starkey (Sidney Rash) of Grand Island; and several good friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry, in 2007; his parents; and a brother, John Larson Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or Central Nebraska Humane Society.

