Laura Messenger, 61

CENTRAL CITY — Laura L. Messenger, 61, of Central City, died on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Memorial Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Shawn Linnell officiating. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Laura is survived by her father, Paul Laposky of Kingman, Ariz; her siblings, Larry (Laura) Laposky of Helena, Mont., and Anna (Michael Alvin) Reitz of Battle Creek, Iowa; and her half siblings, Janet Laposky of Batesville, Ark., Paula Jean Laposky of Ark., and Henry Ramirez of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Goodman.

