COLUMBUS - Laura R. Ganow, 46, of Columbus, formerly of Grand Island, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at CHI Health-Schuyler.

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Laura's obit page at www.giallfaiths.com Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.