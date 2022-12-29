Laurel Johnson

Laurel Ann Johnson, 71, of Wood River passed away at her home on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. For those who are unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed at www.giallfaiths.com.

Laurel was born on December 16, 1951, in Hallock, Minnesota, to Loyd J. and Mary Ann (Thompson) Johnson.

Laurel started her education in Haxtun, Colorado later finishing it in Lindsborg, Kansas. While living in Loveland, Colorado she brought a son into the world, London Todd Heckathorn. After living in a few different states, Laurel returned to the Grand Island area where she spent the remainder of her life. Todd later rejoined her in Grand Island, where two granddaughters were brought into the world, Mikayla, and Shelby. She was employed by the Grand Island Independent and several furniture stores over the course of her life. Laurel loved helping people find the “perfect” piece of furniture that met their wants.

Laurel had an eye for interior design. Her house was beautifully decorated and organized. She often rearranged her house and would have different themed rooms. Many furniture restoration projects were her idea and turned out wonderful. Laurel never disappointed when it came to a great meal or a delicious dessert. Many cats found their way into her home as she fed the stray cats in the neighborhood. She also enjoyed gardening and crafts with her granddaughters.

She is survived by her granddaughters, Shelby Heckathorn of Cairo, and Mikayla (Chase Evans) Heckathorn of Grand Island; siblings, Tim Johnson, Maureen Waite, Mark Johnson, and Jon (Deyn) Johnson.

Laurel was preceded in death by her son, Todd Heckathorn; sister, Carolyn “CJ” Johnson; and her parents, Loyd and Mary Johnson.

