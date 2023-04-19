Laurence Lee “Larry” Butcher, 74

CENTRAL CITY — Laurence Lee “Larry” Butcher, 74, of Central City, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Azria Health in Central City, Nebraska.

Private graveside services will be planned at a later date.

Burial of ashes will be in the Burke Cemetery near Central City.

Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Larry was born on November 9, 1948, to Lorance and Betty (Brandenburg) Butcher in Central City. He grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 1967. Larry lived in Central City most of his life. He owned the grocery store in Archer and later the restaurant in Chapman. He also did various other jobs until owning and operating M & M Liquor in Central City for over 30 years.

He is survived by his significant other, Shirley Kosch of Central City; a daughter, Leah Baker of Kearney, Missouri; two stepsons, Dylan Kosch of Grand Island, Nebraska; and Larry Kosch of Austin, Texas; a brother and sister-in-law, Russ and Tami Butcher of Central City; a sister, Jacque Stutheit of Virginia, Nebraska; an uncle, Clifford Brandenburg of Des Moines, Iowa; and three grandchildren, Christopher and Nena of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Robert of Kearney, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Scott Butcher; a sister, Debbie Butcher; and a sister-in-law, Karen Butcher.