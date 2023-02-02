Lauri McDonald, 59

NEOLA, Iowa — Lauri McDonald, 59, of Neola, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her mother's home in Clay Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at Monroe Evangelical Free Church, 1001 West 18 Road, Phillips, Nebraska. Pastor Joe Mullarkey will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Phillips Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Lauri Ann McDonald, the daughter of Keith E. and Marge (Wichmann) Crawford, was born at Henderson on July 25, 1963, and passed away in Clay Center on Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 59.

Lauri grew up in Stockham and graduated from Aurora High School in 1981. She worked in Aurora doing various office jobs. Lauri had three sons: Travis, Zane and Bubba (Keith). She lived in several different places before meeting Randy McDonald and marrying him on New Years Eve 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada and then settling down in Neola, Iowa.

Lauri loved spending time with her family including her fur babies, spoiling her grandchildren, reading, watching Disney movies and the beach. Together Randy and Lauri loved to ride their motorcycle, travel to Texas and Branson and returning back home to Nebraska to spend time with family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Randy McDonald of Neola, Iowa; sons, Travis (Tiffany) Stevens of Aurora, Zane Stevens of Sutton and Keith (Jodi) Stevens of Sutton; grandchildren, Trenten and Tatum Stevens of Aurora and Phoenix and Athena Stevens of Sutton; mother, Marge Crawford of Clay Center; sister, Tracy Crawford of Stockham along with many nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Keith Crawford; and sister, Julie Crawford.