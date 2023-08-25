LaVerle Arlene Bish, 94

AURORA — LaVerle Arlene (Olson) Bish, 94, of Aurora, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ and those who went before her on August, 24, 2023, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora, Nebraska.

She was a loved mother, grandmother, and follower of Christ.

A Memorial/Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Westside Covenant Church of Aurora. Pastor Karl Larson will officiate.

The service will be livestreamed from Higby-McQuiston Mortuary Facebook Page.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westside Covenant Church of Aurora. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

LaVerle Arlene (nee Olson) Bish was born March 17, 1929, to Clarence Herman Olson and Lula Anna (nee Suhr).

LaVerle graduated from Wausa High school and attended business school – Commercial Extension, Omaha, Nebraska. She worked as a secretary and home care consultant. LaVerle loved the Lord, her family, church, and community.

LaVerle married Alvin L. “Steve” Bish on May 24, 1953, at the Covenant Church in Hastings, Nebraska. Together they worked/lived on a farm in Giltner until they moved to Aurora in 1986. They were married for 51 years. He proceeded her in death in 2004.

LaVerle was greeted by Jesus and the following people in heaven: her husband, A.L. “Steve” Bish; a son, Jerry Stephen Bish; a grandson, Adam Caffarra, and a great-grandson, Max Caffarra (died at birth); her parents, Clarence and Lula Olsen; her in-laws, Ervin and Florence Bish; siblings and their spouses, Elwin and Shirley Olson, Deanna and Dave True, and Daryl Brummer; in-laws and spouses, Pauline and Oscar Torgerson, Roy and Ann Bish, Cyril and LaVern Bish, and Bill and Dorothy Bish.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters and a son-in-law, Theresa (Bish) and Edmont Caffarra, and Renee Bish; a son and daughter-in-law, Tedd and Coleen Bish; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Ned and Ashley Caffarra, Nathan Bish, Landyn Bish, Stephen Bramhall, Chris Bramhall, Lindsay Jenkins, and Tonya and Brandon Williams; six great-grandchildren; and many friends and family members.