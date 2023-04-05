LaVerne Ring, 85

LINCOLN — LaVerne I Ring, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1938, to Vernon and Mabel (Allen) Irwin in Albion.

Member of Messiah Lutheran Church. LaVerne loved Nebraska sports, especially Nebraska Volleyball. She enjoyed watching HGTV, doing puzzles, word searches, watching the weather but most importantly her family. She was especially fond of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was always helping out, from being the laundry fairy to cooking meals. Her potato salad was her specialty.

LaVerne is survived by her daughters, Barb Ring (Joel Powell), Donna (Matthew) Rock; grandchildren, Gena Whelan, Alexander Rock, Chad (Ashleigh) Lenhoff-Ring, Chase (Chelsea) Rock, Matthew M. (Nichole) Rock; great-granchildren, Jayden, Carson, Alayna, Phoenix, Emerson, Riker; sister, Faye Thoendel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dale Ring; children, Terri Whelan, Gene Ring; sister, Arlene Busler.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

