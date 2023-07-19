LaVonne Anderson, 100

ST. PAUL — LaVonne E. Anderson, 100, of St. Paul, died peacefully on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Steven Neal will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be one hour before time of service.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

LaVonne was born on October 28, 1922, at Palmer, the daughter of Fred and Clara (Starkey) Adams. She graduated from Cushing High School.

On December 13, 1941, she was united in marriage to Ernest Anderson at St. Paul. To this union two children were born, Cheryl and Ernest Jr.

The couple farmed in the Cushing area before retiring and moving into St. Paul in 1974.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Duane Bentley of Berthoud, Colorado; a daughter-in-law, Pat Anderson of St. Paul; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on January 7, 1996; a son, “Junior” Anderson on Feb. 4, 2023; and her sister, Violet Vardaman.

