LaVonne Wissing, 89

ALDA — LaVonne Nadine (Wiese) Wissing, 89, of Alda, died Saturday March 4, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center surrounded by family after a remarkable 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday March 10 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. A private, family service, officiated by the Rev. Canela, will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

LaVonne was born on Sept. 24, 1933, near Grand Island to Linda (Boltz) and Arthur Wiese. She was a “depression” baby, a fact she frequently reminded us of when teased about her frugality. She grew up on the farm. She was born SW of Grand Island and later moved NW of Grand Island. She attended country schools and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1950. She married Lawrence O. Wissing on Oct 17, 1951, in the St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory. They lived in St. Libory for 7 years before moving to Alda where they resided for the rest of their lives. They were married 62 years before Lawrence's death in 2013.

She was a member of St. Libory, St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Leo's Catholic churches over her lifetime. She had a variety of jobs in 89 years ranging from her early days in the drug store to cheese sales in the mall. Her favorite and probably most rewarding job was teachers aide at the Alda Grade School.

She loved her family and her home. She looked forward to family gatherings big or small. She enjoyed attending her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events, programs, concerts, plays. Whatever they were doing, she supported. She also enjoyed shopping, especially the hunt for a bargain.

Those left to cherish her memory are her five children, Renee (Bob) Racek, Rhonda Dymek, Merrill “Mick” (Betty) Wissing, Martin “Marty” (Karman) Wissing, Michael “Bo” (Denise) Wissing; 13 grandchildren, R. J. (Sarah) Racek, Kassie (Amit) Chanda, Nathan (Heather) Hartman, Ashlee (Josh) Cool, Erik Wissing, Michaela Wissing, Jake Wissing, Cooper (McKenzie) Wissing, Miranda (Nate) Hartmann, Skyler (KyLea) Wissing, Dan (Sarah) Dymek, Damien (Carmen) Dymek, Randy (Alisha) Dymek; and 21 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her Gigi: Xander, Isaac, Quentin Racek, Mya, Eastin Chanda, Leah Cool, Ryan Hartman, Barrett, Brynna, Kaitlyn, Brittney, Payten, Danny Dymek, Lily, Abby Jensen, Octavia “Tavie Rae” Wissing, Brynlee, Rylan, Dawson Hartmann, Boone, and Huntley Wissing.

LaVonne outlived most of her and her husband's family. She has three sisters-in-law remaining, Erma Wissing, Mary Nielsen, and Bernice Wiese.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three sisters and their husbands, Leona (Clyde) Bullis, Verna (Lester) Mohling, Ahlene (Don) Findley; three brothers, Wayne, Dennis, Vermoyne Wiese; her parents-in-law, Herman and Sophie Wissing; brother and sisters-in-law, Pete (Elaine) Wissing, Rosetta (Alvin) Reimers, Herman (Doris) Wissing, Don Nielsen, Leo Wissing; son-in-law, DeWayne “Bear” Dymek and several nieces and nephews who died too young.

Memorials will be donated to the Grace Cancer Foundation in Grand Island.

