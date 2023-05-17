Lawrence Crumrine, 89

ST. PAUL — Lawrence G. Crumrine, 89, of St. Paul, Nebraska, died May 15, 2023, at the Howard County Medical Center.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday May 20, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with the Rev. Cat Love officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Lawrence was born on September 11, 1933, in Greeley, Nebraska, the son of George and Catherine (Crouch) Crumrine. He received his education at Shelton High School.

He was united in marriage to Lois A. Kamper on February 27, 1953, in Grand Island. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Lawrence had a 30-year career at Hornady’s before he founded Bullet Weights in 1970, where he continued to be self-employed until his retirement. The couple moved to Lake of the Woods in St. Paul in 1985 where they remained.

Lawrence was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Eagles, National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, and Pheasants Forever. He especially enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his son, Douglas (Cindy) Crumrine of Cairo; his grandchildren, Joseph (Bea) Crumrine, Jill (Jason) Crumrine-Vasquez, and Courteney (Neil) Wardyn, all of Grand Island, and Tyler (Timbre) Crumrine of Burwell; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Clara Jo Lewis of Sandy Point, Idaho, and Ann Crumrine of Ogallala; two sisters-in-law: Evelyn James of Grand Island and Robyn Kamper of Geneva; and many nieces and nephews.

Lawrence was preceded in death by parents; wife, Lois Crumrine; a son, Steven Crumrine; and an infant great grandchild.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Travis Hageman, Brookfield Park staff, Howard County Medical Center staff and doctors, as well as Kathy Jordan, for all of their support and care.