Lawrence Miigerl

Lawrence was born on Nov. 5, 1940, in Kearney to Albert and Katherine (Schram) Miigerl. He grew up on a farm south of Pleasanton. Attended Pleasanton High School and upon graduation went to the Army National Guard at Fort Leonard Wood for basic training. He then worked for a well driller and met the love of his life, Adarene (Hervert). They were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1962, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. After which the couple lived on a farm southeast of Ravenna where they raised their family of six children. He farmed and worked at Baasch welding in Cairo. Then he started his own welding business, L&M. He was a member of the Iron Association of Nebraska. He enjoyed farming, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. Many memories were made at Sherman Reservoir with family and friends.