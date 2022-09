Layton Ray Schlotfeld, 78, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at 10:30 am at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Paul Canady will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, September 16th from 5-7 pm, also at the funeral home. More information to follow.