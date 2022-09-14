Layton Schlotfeld, 78

Layton Ray Schlotfeld, 78, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at his home.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Paul Canady will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 also at the funeral home.

Layton was born on July 30, 1944, to Earl W. and Viona K. (Bleckwehl) Schlotfeld. He lived in many places because his dad worked for farmers. He served in the Army from August of 1961 to November of 1969. He was in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969.

After returning from Vietnam, Layton married Dixie Bingham. They had one daughter, Gina Marie and Dixie had two previous children, Jodie (Bingham) Reeh and Todd Bingham. The couple divorced in 1974.

In 1976, he married Sandra (Hineline) Svengaard. They had one daughter, Mandy Kaye, along with Sandra's other daughter, Pamela (Svengaard) Lynch. Layton and Sandy lived in Colorado from February 1978 to April 2006. They moved to Grand Island in 2006, due to Sandy's health.

On Oct. 7, 2019, he married Connie L. Markworth, in Spokane, Wash. Connie had two children, John Markworth and Emalee Lemburg.

Layton was an over-the-road truck driver for many years, including being an owner/operator. He also, the past several years, helped at Wiecks Auction in Grand Island when they needed it.

Layton loved each and every kid in the family. He was so proud of his kids, who also included Sharon Moorman who adopted him as her dad. They were the love of his life. He loved being called Dad.

He said to celebrate his life because he had all of you. You all were his main road in life. He said he has been many places in life, but his kids were his only place to be with.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Connie of Grand Island; children, Gina (Jim) Heins of Rising City, Mandy Schlotfeld of Grand Island, Jodie (Brad) Reeh of Kennard, Todd (Carrie) Bingham of Blair, Pamela (Frank) Lynch of Newton, N.H., John (Deb) Markworth of Grand Island, Emalee (Mike) Lemburg of McCook; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; aunt, Arlene Manning of West Point; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra; and one sister, Carole Gaver.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.