Lee A. Stratman, 88

Lee A. Stratman, 88, of Grand Island, died Friday, April 14, 2023 at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at trinitylutherangi.org

Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.

The family will be greeting friends an hour before service time.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.