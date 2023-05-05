Lee A. Stratman, 88

Lee A. Stratman, 88, of Grand Island, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at trinitylutherangi.org

Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard. The family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Lee was born on December 13, 1934, on a family farm in Merrick County, the son of Albert and Lena (Springsguth) Stratman. Lee graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Army during the end of the Korean War from 1954-56.

On August 10, 1958, Lee was united in marriage to Earlene Pollock. This union was blessed with sons, Ron, Randy and Kyle. Lee retired from Hornady Manufacturing following nearly 50 years of service.

Lee’s faith was very important to him. His memberships included Trinity Lutheran Church and the Platt Duesche. His enjoyments included hunting, fishing and setting outside on the farm watching God’s beauty.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Earlene; his sons, Randy (Marsha) Stratman and Kyle (Michelle) Stratman, both of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Ian Stratman, Jeremiah Cole, Shelby Stratman and Dillon Rork; three great-grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Ron; his parents; an infant sibling; and siblings, William Stratman, Jean Tagge and Dale Stratman.