Lee Allen McKnight, 41

GRAND ISLAND — Lee Allen McKnight, 41, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Service and celebration of Lee’s life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 3, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Lee was born May 4, 1982, in Omaha, Nebraska.

As a toddler he lived with his father, Jim McKnight, and his beloved grandmother, Hazel McKnight. He later lived at Bethphage Mission Campus in Axtell, before moving to Bethphage (Mosaic Faidley), where he resided until his passing.

Lee enjoyed the many visits of his grandmother, Hazel, and also his stays at his father and stepmother’s home. Lee loved going for walks and spending time with his housemates. He had a contagious sense of humor and when his uplifting laugh was heard by others, they couldn’t help but join in.

Survivors include his stepmother, Maria McKnight; his half-siblings, Anna, Darren and Adrian; a stepbrother, Billy Claudis; along with his friends and housemates and those who cared for him for many years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim McKnight; his grandmother, Hazel McKnight; a half-brother, Jim Jr.; and best friend, Travis Thomas.

