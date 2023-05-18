Lee Hoelck, 92

Lee Hoelck, 92, of Grand Island, died peacefully Thursday, May 11, 2023, at home with his daughter and son-in-law at his side.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a gathering to share memories at 6.

Lee was born June 11, 1930, in Trenton, Nebraska, to Theodore and Margaret (Sullivan) Hoelck. He attended St. Mary’s High School, the University of Arkansas Little Rock, St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Denver, and Creighton Law School in Omaha.

On May 18, 1957, Lee married Margaret Ann Bernt. They moved to Denver and then to Southern California where they lived for the next 28 years. Lee found his passion in the retail wine business. He was self-employed, owning and operating three specialty liquor stores. An Oenophile to the core, he specialized in import wines, eventually traveling to Italy and France as a buyer representing restaurants and hotels in the Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez territories.

Retiring in 1989, Lee and Margaret returned to Grand Island to care for his father-in-law in the final stages of ALS. Lee spent the rest of his life in Grand Island.

Lee founded the Grand Island Chapter of the Serra Club. He served as President of Habitat for Humanity, Ecumenical Council, Diocesan Pastoral Council, Grand Island Deanery Council, Eucharistic Minister at SFMC for 25 years and Knights of Columbus.

Lee served as a role model to all around him of how to be a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather and a friend.

Lee is survived by his daughter, Maureen; and son-in-law, Randy Mendyk; his son, Patrick Hoelck; his grandchildren, Evan Mendyk, Anna Chiasson, and Ashley (Taylor) Willis; and a great-grandson, Harper Cody.

He is predeceased by his wife, Margaret Ann; his parents; and his brothers, Don Hoelck, Dean (Rosemary) Hoelck, Ted (Nadean) Hoelck and Father Frank Hoelck.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.