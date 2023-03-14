Leila Bauer, 90

SPALDING — Leila J. Bauer, 90, of Spalding, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 17 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara officiating. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church with 7 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Spalding Academy and St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Leila Jean French, daughter of Byron and Anna (Holland) French, was born Nov. 14, 1932, at her family home north of Primrose. She was baptized at First Presbyterian Church in Primrose on Aug. 2, 1953. Later, Leila entered into the Catholic faith and was baptized on May 28, 1988, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding.

Leila attended District 70 Kindergarten through 3rd grade, District 35 from 4th-7th grade, and then 8th-12th grade at Spalding Public School, graduating in 1950. After graduation, Leila moved to Columbus. In Columbus, she worked at the shirt factory and (BD) Becton-Dickinson. A few years later, she moved to Primrose and worked for her sister, Dortha, at Dot's Tavern. In 1954, Leila and her sister, LaVerne, bought the dress shop in Spalding, renaming it the “French Style Shop”.

On Oct. 7, 1957, Leila was united in marriage to Victor Bauer at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding. To this union, six children were born: Jeannie, Kathleen, Dennis, Patricia, Janet, and Edward. Her six kids were her life. Her endless love for her children was evident through her constant dedication and nurturing love throughout their lives.

Leila spent much of her life being a dedicated homemaker and supporter of her community. She sewed all of her kids' clothes and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sharing recipes with them. She made a quilt for each of her children, which is a precious gift we will always treasure. She was the President of Saint Anne's Altar Society, Girl Scout leader, and 4-H Club leader. She also published alumni books for both Spalding schools for the community to enjoy. Additionally, she put countless heart-felt hours into creating generations of family history books.

Leila's personality and smile were contagious. She enjoyed her life to the fullest and loved her entire extended family. Alongside her husband, she always enjoyed giving her “outlaws” grief. She had a deep adoration and unconditional love for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every sweet and ornery moment spent with them.

She is survived by her six children, Jeannie (Gene) Hitchler of Norfolk, Kathleen (Bruce) Otte of Winter Park, Fla., Dennis (Linda) Bauer of Spalding, Patricia (Michael) Jarboe of Allen, Texas, Janet (Jeff) Gierhan of Lincoln, Edward (Stacey) Bauer of Spalding; 19 grandchildren. Kim (Kevin) Hetrick, Kristina (Jacob) Ladwig, Mark Otte, Cassie (Joseph) Bianco, Nicki (Richard) Woznick, Emily (Fiancé Tyler Fehr) Bauer, Sara, Byron, and Jared Bauer, Madison and Jackson Jarboe, Jory, Nycholas, Taylor, and Lilly Gierhan, Jacob (Hannah), Andrew, Elizabeth, and Rachel Bauer; 14 great-grandchildren, Brayden Hitchler, Riley, Kirsten, Avery and Katelyn Ladwig, Alliyah and Payton Hetrick, Richard and Brynlee Woznick, Benedict, James and baby Bianco, Augustine and Dominic Bauer; one brother, Don (Kathy) French of Boise, Idaho; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Leila was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Anna French; husband, Victor Bauer; brother, Howard French, four sisters, Dortha Carraher, LaVerne Saville, Betty Joyce, and Caryl Mahoney.