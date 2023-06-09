Lela E. Embree, 99

GRAND ISLAND — Lela E. Embree, 99, of Grand Island, passed away June 5, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island with her family by her side.

Her services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at First Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave. in Grand Island. Burial of ashes will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Lela was born to Rufus and Josephine (Connely) Myers on April 22, 1924. She grew up in the Custer County area and graduated from Broken Bow High School.

She married Leonard E. Embree on December 25, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, while he was stationed there in the Army. They later made their home in Mern and Broken Bow, and then in Grand Island.

They owned and operated the Grand Island Amusement business in Grand Island for many years and had many friends. Lela later worked at the Conoco Cafe as a waitress, served breakfast and lunches at Stolley Park and Dodge schools, and then worked in the mail department at Five Points Bank for several years.

She was a member of the First Faith United Methodist Church; and Truth Rebekah Lodge #132 and Does Drove #147 and held offices in both.

Lela is survived by two daughters, Trish “Patty” (Ken) Ross and Diana (Tom) Kester. She has 10 grandchildren, Matt (Angie) Ross, Angie (Jeff) Roby, Andrea (Shawn) Roth, Jeremy (Cori) Ross, Jody (Brock) Herley, Koryn (Ryan) Koinzan, Ryan (Amber) Ross, Erin (Matt) Willnerd, Emily (Nick) Hughes, and Lesley (Casey) Flenniken. Lela has 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Pearl Myers-Bence; a sister-law, Donna (Richard) Embree; and nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by parents; her husband, Leonard E. Embree; three sisters, Helen (Kenneth) Burch, Micki (Warren) Sommer, and Wilma (Duane) Smith;l and two brothers Lloyd Myers and Claris (Luda) Myers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com