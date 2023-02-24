Lenabell Rowse, 85

Lenabell (Cronk) Rowse, 85, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Service and celebration of Lenabell's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell at 1 p.m.

Lenabell was born March 19, 1937, the daughter of Walter and Verna (Anderson) Cronk, on the family farm northeast of Ord in Valley County. She attended District 13 Plain Valley Grade School through the eighth grade and then attended Ord Public High School.

On March 11, 1954, she married Ellsworth E. Rowse at the Methodist Church in Ord. To this union three sons were born Timothy, Todd and Tyrone.

The couple moved to Grand Island in 1978. Lenabell worked at Delicious Foods and also as a cook at Lebensraum Assisted Living. She enjoyed music, especially playing the piano and the squeezebox. She was a good cook and enjoyed collecting recipes. Lenabell had made several quilts and afghans and enjoyed embroidery.

Those who cherish her memory include her sons, Timothy (Jerryl) Rowse of Burwell, Todd Rowse of Grand Island and Tyrone (Julie) Rowse of Warsaw, Mo; two granddaughters, Samantha Rowse (Aaron) of Pine Bluff, Ark., and Patricia (Zach) Ulrich of Clarksville, Tenn; a great-grandson, Jonathan (Gracie) Smart; three great-granddaughters, Kaitlynn Smart, Alexia Ulrich and Lillian Ulrich; four step-grandsons and two step-great-grandsons; a brother, Rolland (Marlene) Cronk of Ord and a sister-in-law, Darcy Cronk of Ord.

Lenabell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ellsworth; sisters, Susan and Lareda; and brother, Willis Cronk.

Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army Food Pantry. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.