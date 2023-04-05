Lenny Everson, 67

MARQUETTE — Lenny Lynn Everson, 67, of Marquette, passed away after many illnesses on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Select Hospital in Omaha.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Lenny Lynn Everson was born on February 24, 1956 in Norfolk to Leonard and Capitolis (Bussey) Everson. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1976, then moved with his family to Central City. While in Central City he worked at Jim's Foods, Wheelers Farm Store and Grosshan's International.

In 1980, he married Cindy Abernathy and to this union they had two sons, Jeremy and Jordan. He along with his wife and mother-in-law operated West Gate Truck Stop in Central City from 1985 until 1999. He then went to work for JBS Swift in Grand Island for 24 years. Jeremy and Jordan got him involved in their rental business and helped him start his own rental business, Conoco C-Store, and Lenny's Tex Mex Food Trailer.

Lenny was a member of Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. He was always a hardworker, and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed collecting antiques, and spending time with his “Westgate kids”, but his greatest love was getting to spend time with his family and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy of Marquette; his two sons, Jeremy Everson of Grand Island and Jordan (Shelby) Everson of Marquette; and his grandkids, Connor and Lana Everson and his honorary son; Bobby VanPelt of Central City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ed; and mother-in-law, Shirley Ecker.