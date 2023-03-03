Lenore Stubblefield, 90

SHELTON — Lenore Elizabeth Stubblefield, 90, of Shelton, died on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 6 at the Shelton United Methodist Church with Pastor Michelle Byerly officiating. Burial will follow in the Shelton Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Shelton United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Shelton United Methodist Church.

Lenore Elizabeth (Baker) Stubblefield, 90, was born and raised in Grand Island. She had many fond memories of growing up near her grandparents. She graduated in 1950 from Grand Island Senior High and worked at the telephone company after graduation. Lenore met future husband; Bob Stubblefield through the Tri-F youth organization sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church. Many of their friends and family members met through Tri-F and later in life the group would meet on the 17th of every month for a meal.

Bob and Lenore were married June 12, 1955, and made their home on the family farm near Shelton raising four children. She shared her faith, love of reading, and education with them. She focused on raising her family and participating in her community throughout her life. She was a constant supporter, listening ear, and voice of reason. With her lifelong interest in family history, she recently compiled “The Baker's Dozen” and shared it with the family.

Through many years, the family attended Labor Day weekend Family Camp at Camp Comeca in Cozad and four generations of the family have developed their faith through transformative experiences there. Numerous lifelong friendships began at Camp Comeca have continued through the years.

Lenore was deeply involved in the life of the Shelton United Methodist Church serving on numerous committees, leadership positions within United Methodist Women and her Circle group. Lenore was the Sunday School superintendent and teacher for a number of years providing support and guidance for numerous “Shelton kids”.

Lenore was also a lifelong member of the Our Night Out Extension Club. In the past few years, the group continued to conveniently meet in the afternoon.

She and Bob became very involved in the Lincoln Highway Association and the highlight of their leadership was serving as hosts for the 2013 LHA Conference held in Kearney, Nebraska which honored the 100 year anniversary of the highway. Lenore and Bob were also very involved in the Shelton Historical Interpretive Centre and participated in the Lincoln Highway Festival and made many educational displays for visitors to enjoy.

Her family will miss her kindness, love, organization, and unwavering support. We will continue to use her inspiration to guide us.

She is survived by her children, Scott and Laura Stubblefield of Shelton, Stephany and Larry Canning of Seward, Susan Stubblefield and Eric Peterson of Minneapolis, and Mark and Roberta Stubblefield of Kenesaw; grandchildren, Anna (Brandon) Detlefsen, Neil (Erin) Stubblefield, Elizabeth Canning, Emily and Madeline Peterson, Mike (Shaleah) Goodsell, Patrick and Cody Stubblefield; great-grandchildren, Trent and Claire Detlefsen, Charlotte Canning, and Halie and Jasmin Goodsell.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Stubblefield; parents, Carrol and Lucille Baker; parents-in-law, Dale and Adelaide Stubblefield; and brothers, Warren and Michael Baker.