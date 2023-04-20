Leo M. Stenka, 85

ST. PAUL - Leo M. Stenka, 85, of St. Paul, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Revs. Vince Parsons and Alex Borzych will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.