Leo Stenka, 85

ST. PAUL — Leo M. Stenka, 85, of St. Paul, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Revs. Vince Parsons and Alex Borzych will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Memorials are suggested to the Kidney Foundation or to the donor’s choice.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Leo was born on April 25, 1937, on a farm near Farwell, the son of Leo J. and Balbina M. (Pawloski) Stenka. He attended Howard County rural school and St. Anthony’s parochial school and was a 1955 graduate of Elba High School.

After graduating he worked in construction and for area farmers.

He was united in marriage to Virginia J. Baker on July 16, 1960, in St. Paul. The couple lived in St. Paul their entire married life and raised their family. Leo worked as a mechanic at Clayton Petersen Motor Company. In the early 1970’s he began working for Howard Greeley Rural Public Power District and worked there until his retirement in 2004.

He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and had served on Sts. Peter & Paul Schoolboard; he was a member of the St. Paul Fire Department for 25 years and had been named outstanding fireman at one time. He was a handyman around the neighborhood and volunteered as a greeter at the Howard County Medical Clinic for several years.

Leo enjoyed collecting John Deere model tractors, he and Virginia enjoyed traveling. He was also very proud of his children and grandchildren and loved teasing his nieces.

He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Virginia Stenka of St. Paul; children and spouses, Tami Stenka of St. Paul, Lisa and Robert Blessin of Sutherland and Robert “Rob” Stenka of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Justin and Amber Blessin of Hershey, Zachary and Josey Blessin of Lexington, Nathan and Candace Stenka of Doniphan and Michelle Stenka and Brandon Berney of St. Paul; 13 great-grandchildren, Avalon, Everly, Waylon, Georgia, Crosby, Keegan, Aaralyn, Chivonne, Braxton, Cheyenne, Blayden, Ruger and Ava; and brother-in-law, Jerry Baker of Northglenn, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Tami Marie Stenka; son, Mark Stenka; brothers-in-law and spouses, Ronald and Ruth Baker, Gary and Johanna Baker, Robin Baker; sister-in-law, DeWana Baker; and sister-in-law and husband, Dorothy and Wilmer Bader; and nephew, Lyle Bader.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Leo’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.