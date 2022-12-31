Leo Machmuller

Leo ‘Lee' Machmuller Jr., 77

Leo “Lee” H. Machmuller Jr., 77, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, following a gallant fight with lung cancer for the past 4 years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald Buhrman will be the celebrant. Military honors will be rendered at the church by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 6 p.m. with a church Vigil Service beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at St. Leo's Catholic Church.

Private family burial of Lee's ashes will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Dodge. Memorials are suggested to either St. Jude Children's Hospital or St. Leo's Catholic Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

