Leona A. Lorenzen, 87

KEARNEY — Leona A. Lorenzen, 87, of Kearney, formerly of Farwell, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell. Father Vince Parsons will be presiding. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell. A Rosary will follow at 7. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Leona was born on February 3, 1936, in Ashton, Nebraska, to Steve and Mary (Pruss) Turek. She attended school in Ashton. She was employed at Farwell Public School as a cooks’ aide for many years.

Leona was united in marriage to Lloyd Lorenzen on June 18, 1955, in Ashton. She was a member of the Catholic Church and CCW. Her hobbies included embroidery, gardening, listening to music (especially polkas), and playing cards, bingo, coloring and marbles.

Leona will be remembered for her sassy and sarcastic personality, as well as her love for entertaining those who were guests in her home with her homemade meals and goodies.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Briant (Kelli) Lorenzen of Kearney; grandchildren, Tara (Elias) Abdallah and Melody Gough of Kearney, and Deanna (Franco) Ribeiro of Clermont, Florida; great-grandchildren, Dean, Alex, Lucas, and Evelyn; a son-in-law, Tim (Deb) Bader of Pleasanton; and a sister, Ernestine Dzingle of Kearney.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Mary Turek; husband, Lloyd; daughter, Connie Bader; brothers, Theodore “Teddy” Turek and Jerome Turek; and a sister, Dorothy Dzingle.

