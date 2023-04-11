Leonard "Leo" Lyions, 65

ST. PAUL - Leonard "Leo" Lyions, 65, of St. Paul, passed away Monday at Bergen Mercy Hospital in Omaha, with his family by his side.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the United Methodist church in Wolbach. Pastor Mike Anderson will officiate. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

More details will follow.