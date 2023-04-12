Leonard "Leo" Lyions, 65

Leonard "Leo" Lyions 65, of St. Paul, passed away Monday at Bergen Mercy Hospital in Omaha, with his family by his side.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the United Methodist church in Wolbach. Pastor Mike Anderson will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com

More details will follow.