LeRoy Arends, 80

LeRoy J. Arends, 80, of Grand Island, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Marty L. Egging will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil service.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.