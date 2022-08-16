LeRoy Dozler, 86

ALBION — LeRoy F. Dozler, 86, of Albion, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home near Albion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 at St Michael's Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Albion.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

LeRoy Fredrick Dozler, son of Andrew and Clara (Mescher) Dozler was born on Jan. 4, 1936, on a farm near Petersburg. He was baptized on Jan. 5, 1936, at St. John's Catholic Church, Petersburg and later confirmed on June 9, 1947, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion. The family moved from Petersburg to a farm west of Albion in the spring of 1946. LeRoy went to the Red School House and finished the 8th grade in 1949. He farmed with his father and brother. In 1959, he was drafted into the United States Army and came home in December of 1960. LeRoy continued to farm with his family.

On Aug. 29, 1970, he was united in marriage to Mary Kay Nordhues at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. They moved to a farm west and north of Albion, where they are still residing. He loved the land, and enjoyed helping his boys on the farm and raising cattle. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. LeRoy was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Mary of Albion; eight children, Arlene (Dave) Berger of Spalding, Greg (Sharyn) of Albion, Ron (Jennifer) of Albion, Brenda (Justin) Frey of Albion, Andy (Jennifer) of Ravenna, Mark (Stephanie) of Kearney, Michelle (Ron) Weltruski of Spalding, Brian (Tana) of Albion; 31 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (David) Figgner of Albion; several in-laws of Marys family; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kristine; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Ella Mae Dozler; brother-in-law, Dennis Getzlaff; sister-in-law, Theresa Roggenkamp; parents-in-law, John and Edith Nordhues.