LeRoy “Lee” Hoelck, 92

LeRoy “Lee” Hoelck, 92, of Grand Island, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, with his daughter and son-in-law at his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Father Don Buhrman will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a 6 p.m. Sharing of Memories.

More details will appear later.