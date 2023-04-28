LeRoy Wadzinski, 94

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — LeRoy Wadzinski, 94, of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Ravenna, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Father Rod Pruss will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at the church followed by a rosary service at 7. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

LeRoy Wadzinski was born December 1, 1928, in Marathon, Wisconsin, to Ray and Genevieve Wadzinski. His dad was a cheesemaker and LeRoy began working at the cheese plant at a very young age.

He married Violet Horn on June 26, 1948. The couple had six children: Terry, Sue, Judy, Deb, Mike and Lori. LeRoy had various cheese plants throughout Wisconsin before moving to Ravenna to start the Ravenna Cheese Company. LeRoy and Violet were married for 51 years before her passing in 1999.

LeRoy was named Nebraska Businessman of the Year in 1972, in addition he was an AKSARBEN ambassador and received honors in 1974 and 1999.

LeRoy married LaVera Meardon on July 6, 2001. They had 22 happy years together.

Survivors include his wife LaVera of West Des Moines, Iowa; his children, Terry (Peg) Wadzinski of Mesa, Arizona, Michael (Rhonda) Wadzinski of Sioux City, Iowa, Judy (Terry) McInroy of Round Rock, Texas, Deb (Mark) Huber of Mesa, Arizona, and Lori (Tom) Polich of Hermosa Beach, California; his grandchildren, Tara Wadzinski, Julie and David Dworak, Chris, Jessie and Kim McInroy, Holly and Jack Huber, Melissa, Ryan and Michaela Wadzinski and Hudson and Truman Polich; 14 great-grandchildren; two bonus daughters, Christine (Scott) Greaves and Lisa (Paul) Donnelly; his bonus grandchildren, Ethan and Emily Klement and Max and Carolann Donnelly; and a sister, Carol (Ralph) Banke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; one brother; and two infant grandchildren, Steven and Jeffrey.