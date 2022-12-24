LeRoyce Margritz, 70

KEARNEY — LeRoyce D. Margritz, 70 of Kearney passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

LeRoyce Dwayne Margritz was born March 6, 1952, to Leslie and Elnora (Lammers) Margritz. He was baptized April 27, 1952, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden. He was confirmed May 29, 1966, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden. LeRoyce went 13 years to Minden Public School and graduated May of 1970. He then attended college for 2 years at Milford Technical College where he graduated in 1971 in Building Construction Technology.

He married the love of his life Cynthia DeBusk of Sargent on Nov. 19, 1983, in Holdrege. LeRoyce lived in the Kearney area most of his life except for 9 years south of Ansley. on a ranch/farm. He loved his wife and had a deep love for his family. He enjoyed building and fixing and remodeling things. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

LeRoyce was a foreman for Peterson Construction for 5 1 years. He started L.M. Construction in 1978 and became L.M. Construction, Inc. in April 1984. LeRoyce was a member of the National Association of Home Builders and also Nebraska State Home Builders. He was president of the local home builder's association three times (1983, 1989, and 1995). He was chairman and cochairman of the Home Show for fourteen years. He was a Life Spike member of NAHB and received Outstanding Remodeler award in 1994. He was a member of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce. LeRoyce built and installed 3 out of the 4 Welcome to Kearney Signs.

LeRoyce loved raising birds, pheasants, and waterfowl. At one time he had over 250 waterfowl. He was a member of Heart of America Game Breeders, member of APWS (American Pheasant & Waterfowl society). He also enjoyed raising llamas for pet therapy. In 2009, he started raising all-natural grass-fed Angus and Piedmontese cattle and sold to a lot of customers.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cynthia Margritz of Kearney; children, Amy (Troy) Brewer of Grand Island, Randy Margritz, USAF stationed in Germany, and JoAnn Conover of Kearney; grandchildren, Trinity, Tyson, Taryn, Kennan, Jade, Ashley, Alexandria and Adam; great-grandchildren, Leon, Harley and Milani; sister, Wanda (Bob) Glanzer of Kearney; brother, Roger Margritz of Axtell; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

LeRoyce was preceded in death by his parents.