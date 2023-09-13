Leslie Kris Karel Jr., 51

RAVENNA — Leslie Kris Karel Jr., 51, of Ravenna, Nebraska, died on September 10, 2023, as the result of a car accident.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Congregational Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Jeff Zinnel officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Leslie was born on February 14, 1972, to Leslie and Mary (Olson) Karel. He worked for Warren-T Plumbing of Kearney, Nebraska, and was a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 5820 of Ravenna.

His family and friends knew him as Kris. He was a loving son, father, and grandpa. You rarely saw him without a smile. He was a friend to everyone and was always willing to help someone in need. He loved life and enjoyed going to auctions with his dad, trap shoots with his son Logan, and adventures with all of his children.

He will be missed by everyone. He was the light at the end of the tunnel and could cheer up anyone when they were down.

He is survived by his parents; a son, Logan Karel (the light of his life); two stepsons, Michael Neargarder of Ravenna and Joshua (Hanna) Neargarder of Wood River; a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Ear of Wisconsin; his ex-wife, Misty Tremmeling Morris of Ravenna; a sister, Carrie (Terry) Henrichs of Lincoln; a brother, Paul (Laura) Karel of Ravenna, three nephews, Daylan Karel, Andrew Nickeson and Nathan Nickeson; and a niece, Teinity Karel. He left behind three grandsons, a granddaughter, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Jamisyn Musil.

He will forever be with us.