Leslie ‘Les' Rouse Sr., 78

Leslie “Les” Walter Rouse Sr., 78, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Aria Health Broadwell.

A Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a Memorial Gathering at 4 p.m. Cremation to follow services. Burial will take place in Osborne, Kan. at a later date. Memorials may be directed to family.

Les was born Oct. 13, 1943, in Osborne, Kan. to Raymond and Lelah (Hammond) Rouse. He went to school in one room country schools until he moved to Ames, Iowa with his dad upon his mother's death when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Ames High School

in May of 1962. He then married Shirley Juncker June 17, 1962. He worked at various jobs until moving his family to Lincoln, where he worked as a certified Chrysler Mechanic for 25 years. He then went to Community College and became a truck driver, driving for Grand Island Express. They moved to Grand Island in 1996 and he drove trucks for 2 years. He then started Les's Remodel and Repair so he had more time to take care of Shirley in her declining health. Shirley passed away in April of 2000. He married Marie Streeter-Porter March 17, 2002. He continued self-employment until declining health. Les was a member of the Seventh day Adventist Church.

Les is survived by his wife, Marie; stepchildren, Ann Porter, Eric (Kelley) Porter and Mark (Amanda) Porter; grandchildren, Christopher Porter, Alexa and Georgia Porter; and nieces, Maxine and Kylie along with nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley (2000); daughter, Ann (1997); and his son, Leslie Jr. (2019); his sisters, Vivian Simmons, Francis Ledabrand; and his brother, Howard.