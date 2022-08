Leslie ‘Les' Rouse Sr., 78

Leslie “Les” Walter Rouse Sr., 78, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Aria Health Broadwell.

A Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a Memorial Gathering at 4 p.m.

Cremation to follow services. Burial will take place in Osborne, Kan. at a later date. Memorials may be directed to family. Services are pending.