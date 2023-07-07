Lester H. Critel Jr., 81

WOOD RIVER — Lester H. “Les” Critel Jr., 81, of Wood River, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island with Pastor Darrell Holzinger officiating. Interment will take place in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www. giallfaiths.com.

Les was born December 27, 1941, in York, Nebraska, to Lester H. Sr. and Justena (Bergen) Critel. He was raised on a farm south of Aurora near Stockham. He attended school in Aurora and graduated in 1961.

He was united in marriage to Carol Mauel and to this union two sons were born, Jon and Craig. He later married Betty Perkins and from this union he gained an adopted daughter, Mickhalla Critel.

Les had a variety of jobs around Grand Island. He was employed with Gambles for eight years and then with Hornady Bullets for 13 years. He then farmed southwest of Cairo for seven years. He then resumed work with Grand Island Public Schools and after 20 years of dedicated service he retired. Then came out of retirement and worked for Grand Island Parks and Recreation for 10 years.

He was a member of the Platt Duetsche, Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo and the Area Islander Cruisers; he was very proud of his 1936 Chevy Coupe and 1946 Ford Coupe. He was a founding member of Les Critel and the Country Kings Band He enjoyed car shows and races, fishing, Husker football, spending time with family and meeting up with his friends.

Les never met a stranger and had a way of getting to know everyone. He always had a joke or quick comeback ready.

He is survived by children, Jon (Juli) Critel of Moorcroft, Wyoming, Craig (Jennifer) Critel of Burwell and Mickhalla Critel of Grand Island; grandchildren, Cody, Jesse, Jonathan, Alison, Dillon, Landon, Addison and Abbigail; five great-grandchildren; a special friend, Darla McAllister and family; a sister, Marjorie (Bud) Vontz; and brother, Gene (Lynn) Critel.

He was preceded in death by his parents.