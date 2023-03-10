Lila Mertens, 84

Lila Mae Mertens, 84, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Marty Egging will officiate. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Nelson Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the church with the vigil services beginning at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Lila Mae Mertens was born on June 15, 1938, in Guide Rock to Charles and Fern (Kent) Seefeld. She grew up in rural Webster County on the family farm and received her education from Nelson High School.

On Oct. 22, 1960, she was united in marriage with Joseph Mertens at St. Stephen's Catholic Church of Lawrence. To this union, they were blessed with three daughters, Maria, Betty, and Mary.

Lila was employed by Norden Pharmaceutical, in Lincoln, where she worked with animal medicine before becoming a full-time farm wife. She prided herself on being a farmer's wife and always kept busy. Lila was known throughout the county for her homemade pies to which the recipes were kept safe in her memory. Lila was also known as the “Egg Lady” and could be found delivering eggs every other week in Superior.

Aside from baking, Lila had many other enjoyments including, gardening, canning, sewing, and making her children's clothes. She planted a big garden every year and really enjoyed flowers. She was a Brownies leader and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nelson where she taught Catechism and helped with the Alter Society.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Maria (David) Pitfield-Perry of Morgan, Minn., Betty (Kyle) Holen of Grand Island, and Mary (Rick) Albro of Ridgecrest, Calif; grandchildren, Sydney (Richard) Lidstrom, Nick (Kristine) Hatreiter, Jessica (Austin) Libke, Trevor Holen, Meghan Albro; great-grandchildren, Reise, Ember and Quinn Lidstrom, and Gabriel and Thea Nelson; brother, Joseph Seefeld of Omaha.

Lila was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her four sisters, Norma Greisner, Viola Remmerreid, Virginia and Betty June; and brothers, Myrl, Homer, Robert, and John.